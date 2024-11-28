SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 20,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

