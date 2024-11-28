Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.
About Sotherly Hotels
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.