Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

About Sotherly Hotels

Read More

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

