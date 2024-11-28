Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading 15.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 300,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 155,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).
Southern Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.
