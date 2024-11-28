SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NZUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

