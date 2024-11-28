SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 168321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

