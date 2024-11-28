SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Trimmed by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $463.89 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

