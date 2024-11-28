Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCM opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $375.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.