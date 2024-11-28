Stephanie Buscemi Sells 22,906 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $710,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,563. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 26,047 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $856,685.83.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $148,800.33.

On Friday, November 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52.

Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

