Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 600 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,787 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,929.50. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,521 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $39,546.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $87,805.42.

On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.

NYSE NGS opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.03.

NGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

