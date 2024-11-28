Stephen Liang Sells 86,619 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $584,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 170.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

