STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUG opened at $34.60 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

