Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SF opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

