STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Trading ∞ Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report) rose ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as €46.68 ($49.13) and last traded at €44.40 ($46.74). Approximately 2,399,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.40.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
