STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Trading ∞ Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report) rose ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as €46.68 ($49.13) and last traded at €44.40 ($46.74). Approximately 2,399,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.40.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.