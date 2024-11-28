Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,677,230.40. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

JCI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

