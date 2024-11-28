StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Trading Up 3.9 %
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 27.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.