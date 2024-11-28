StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BioLineRx Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 27.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

