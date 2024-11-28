StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.