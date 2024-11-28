Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €11.16 ($11.75) and last traded at €11.19 ($11.78). Approximately 275,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.20 ($11.79).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.36.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

