Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.82.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

