Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.82.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.