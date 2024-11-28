Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,182.96. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:SMC opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Articles

