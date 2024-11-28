Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 price target (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.28.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

