Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.00. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
