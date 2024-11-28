Swedbank AB Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,116 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

