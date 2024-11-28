Swedbank AB Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $677.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 54,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,085.20. This trade represents a 22.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Michael Williams acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,680. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,517 shares of company stock valued at $439,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

