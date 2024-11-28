Swedbank AB Has $940,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wix.com by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $218.91 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $97.07 and a one year high of $224.33. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

