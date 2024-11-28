Swedbank AB Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,690,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in FOX by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 47.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 704,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 227,194 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

