Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SSREY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 14,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,396. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

