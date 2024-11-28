Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 14,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,396. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

