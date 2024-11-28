TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 5.6 %

TCBP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 588,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $91.20.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

