TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Trading Down 5.6 %
TCBP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 588,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $91.20.
About TC Biopharm
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Biopharm
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.