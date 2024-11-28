TC Energy FY2024 EPS Estimate Boosted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.822 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.