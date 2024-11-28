Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $37,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. BNP Paribas grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 78,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 179,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 160,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 17,921,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,195,352. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.