Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $71,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,027. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

