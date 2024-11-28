Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.66.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

