Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 1,910,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.