Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases Shares of 1,331 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $274.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.