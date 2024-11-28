Telecom Plus Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 37 (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
TEP opened at GBX 1,762 ($22.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,766.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,798.71. Telecom Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 1,356 ($17.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932 ($24.49). The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Telecom Plus news, insider Stuart Burnett acquired 156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($22.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,764.32 ($3,504.46). Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.