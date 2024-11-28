Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 10,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

