The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $49.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $52.26 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 66.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after buying an additional 587,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 162.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

