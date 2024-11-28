The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

