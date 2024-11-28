The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 204.1% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $51.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

