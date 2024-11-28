The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). Approximately 9,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.42).

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -329.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.93.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.

