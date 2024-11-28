The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 12,739 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $82.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

