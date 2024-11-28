The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,910 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $66,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.