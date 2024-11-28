The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Oncology Institute
