The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

