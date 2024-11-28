The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 1,466.7% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.42. 13,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The Sage Group has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $66.74.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

