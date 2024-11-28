Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
BOTT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.
About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
