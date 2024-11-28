Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BOTT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.