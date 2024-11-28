Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 198,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 40,460 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

TMO stock opened at $521.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $480.57 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

