tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 84,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 558,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
tinyBuild Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than tinyBuild
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.