tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 84,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 558,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

