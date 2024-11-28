TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $804,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 675,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 588,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.7 %

TTE stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

