Townsquare Capital LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 966,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

