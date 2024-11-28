Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $118.97 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

