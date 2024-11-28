Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

